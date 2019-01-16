Brother-Sister Duo, In Their 70s, Found Dead Inside House In Nagpur

Their bodies were recovered after the police were alerted about foul smell (Representational)

A septuagenarian brother-sister duo were found dead inside their house in Tatya Tope Nagar area in the city on Tuesday, police said.

Police suspect that they might have died due to some disease or committed suicide.

Their bodies were recovered after the police were alerted about foul smell from the house.

The victims were identified as Mohan Otwani and his sister Shanta Otwani, both aged between 70 and 75 years, an official said.

"We received a call around 3 pm about foul smell coming from the house. However, when a police team went to the place, they found that the house was locked from inside," police inspector D R Patil said.

"Besides the elderly siblings, nobody else lived in the house. The door of the house was always shut. Both of them might have died three days back due to some disease or committed suicide. But it will be confirmed once we get their post-mortem report," he said.

Further investigation is on.