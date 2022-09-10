Man Bites Cop After He Stops Him From Shooting Video At Police Station

The accused then fled on his two-wheeler, a police official said. (Representational)

An offence has been registered against a man for allegedly biting a policeman who stopped him from shooting a video of on-duty personnel at a police post in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, an official said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Makardhokda police post in Umred tehsil on Friday evening, he said.

Rakesh Purushottam Gajbhiye (30), a resident of Makardhokda village, had argued with police officers for not registering a case against a man with whom he had a dispute, the official said.

The accused then started filming the on-duty policemen on the premises, and when a policeman intervened and demanded the video clip, Gajibhiye allegedly bit him, he said.

The accused then fled on his two-wheeler, the official said, adding that an offence under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)