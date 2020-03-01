Maharashtra: Tragedy In Birthday Outing, One Dead In Accident

Nagpur: The vehicle hit the road railing and then flipped many times (Representational)

A 22-year-old man was killed while six others were injured when their car overturned on Wardha Road in the early hours of Saturday, the police said.

The victim was identified as Yash Rajendra Rahate (22), resident of Gopal Nagar in the city.

Mr Rahate and his friends were out to celebrate the birthday of one of them when the accident took place.

Avinash Ayyar (24), Anand Gaidhane (24), Ankit Tupkar (24), Harshal Thawre (24), Mohini Mahurkar (24) and Shivani Giripunje (24) were injured.

Ms Giripunje was in a critical condition, the official added.

Mr Giripunje and others visited a restaurant on Wardha Road to celebrate her birthday on Friday night, said an official of Hingna police station.

On the way back, around 12.15 am, Mr Thawre, who was

was driving the SUV, lost control on a turn near Gavasi Manapur village on Outer Ring Road.

The vehicle hit the road railing and then flipped many times before coming to a halt and turning turtle.

Yash Rahate, who was sitting on the back seat, sustained severe head injuries.