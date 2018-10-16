"His Soul Was Calling Me": Engineering Student Allegedly Commits Suicide

In his one-page suicide note, Nagpur teen wrote that "the soul of a young boy who he saw getting killed in the road accident was calling him".

Nagpur | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: October 16, 2018 14:53 IST
Saurabh Nagpurkar hanged himself at his home in Nagpur.

Nagpur: 

An 18-year-old engineering student allegedly committed suicide at his home in Maharashtra's Nagpur. Saurabh Nagpurkar was reportedly suffering from "psychological distress", the police said.

In his one-page suicide note, Saurabh mentioned about an accident he witnessed two months back and wrote that "the soul of a young boy who he saw getting killed in the road accident was calling him", police official Tulsiram Dhakulkar told news agency ANI.

He had also met with two minor road accidents which, according to his note, were "caused" by the boy, as he was "obstructing" his path, Mr Dhakulkar said.

The police found that the boy was bright in studies but was not talking to anyone since a month. He had briefly mentioned that he was scared, but no one paid attention towards his admission.

A case of accidental death has been filed by the police.

The teen is survived by his parents and elder sister.

(With Inputs From ANI)

