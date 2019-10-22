Body Of Newborn Girl Found In Drain In Nagpur

The police is checking all angles (Representational)

The body of a newborn girl was found in a drain under a bridge in Hingna in Nagpur city on Tuesday morning, the police said.

The corpse was noticed by a local resident, identified as Durgesh Ashokrao Kuhite (27), who called police, an official said.

"We believe it was dumped in the night and the accused may be living in the vicinity. Maybe the parents tried to conceal the birth by killing the child and disposing of the body. We are checking all angles," the Hingna police station official added.

A case under section concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body has been registered, he said.

