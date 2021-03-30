81-Year-Old Covid Patient Dies By Suicide At Nagpur Hospital

Nagpur has emerged as a new hotspot for the virus with a surge in Covid cases

An 81-year-old Covid patient allegedly died by suicide at the government hospital in Nagpur on Monday.

Purushottam Gajbhiye, admitted in the COVID-19 ward of the Government Medical College and Hospital, was found dead in a bathroom by a hospital worker.

He hanged himself using an oxygen pipe, said Vinod Chaudhury, a police inspector, adding that the reasons were not clear.

Nagpur has emerged as a new hotspot for the virus with a surge in Covid cases and 3,177 new infections reported on Monday. There are 38,298 active cases in the district.