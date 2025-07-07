Maharashtra Woman Pins Down Paralysed Husband As Lover Smothers Him To Death

A woman and her lover killed her bedridden husband by smothering him with a pillow in Maharashtra's Nagpur, and tried to make it look like a natural death.

Disha Ramteke (30) and Chandrasen Ramteke (38) married 13 years ago, and have two daughter and a six-year-old son. Around two years ago, the husband suffered a paralytic attack, leaving him bed-ridden. Disha used to sell water cans to run the household.

During the course of the marriage, the husband often raised doubts on the wife's character, souring their relationship. Around two months ago, Disha made an acquaintance with mechanic Asif Islam Ansari alias Rajababu Tyrewala, and their association soon turned into that of lovers.

Disha and Asif hatched the plan to kill her husband 38-year-old Chandrasen Ramteke after the latter found out about her illicit relationship, leading to an argument between the two.

When Chandrasen was sleeping at home on Friday afternoon when Disha called Asif over. While she pinned her husband down, Asif pressed a pillow on to his face and suffocated him till he died.

Hours later, Chandrasen was found lying unconscious in his house. While Disha and Chandrasen and Disha initially tried to pass of the death as a natural one, the post-mortem report revealed it was a murder. Later, she confessed to the crime during police interrogation.