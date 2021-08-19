2 Brothers Kill Man For Affair With Their Teenage Sister In Nagpur

Brothers murdered a man, who was in a relationship with their teenage sister. (Representational)

Two brothers allegedly murdered a man, who was in a relationship with their teenage sister, in Nagpur on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred in the Kapil Nagar area of the city and the man was identified as Kamlesh Bandu Sahare, 27, a married man, who resided in Gaddigodam.

"Kamlesh Bandu Sahare was married, but his wife did not stay with him. He was living with his parents and his daughter. He was in love with a teenage girl, who lived near the house of his sister in the Mhada colony. He had also gifted a mobile phone to the girl. But when her parents learnt about her affair, they objected to the relationship," a police official said.

An offence under IPC sections 354 (a) was registered against Kamlesh Bandu Sahare at Kapil Nagar police station on the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl in the first week of August, following which he was arrested, he added.

After remaining in jail for two-weeks, he was released from jail recently, he said.

"Upon his release, he kept visiting his sister's place daily for the past few days. On Wednesday evening, the accused - two brothers of the girl and their friends - caught hold of Kamlesh Bandu Sahare. The accused stabbed him multiple times and fled from the spot. Kamlesh Bandu Sahare was later taken to a hospital, where he died," the official said.

An offence under IPC section 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) was registered against the accused.