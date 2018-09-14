Retired Top Cop's Son Arrested In Muzaffarpur For Drinking In Dry Bihar

The group had got drunk and created a ruckus at a hotel following which police received a complaint.

Muzaffarpur | | Updated: September 14, 2018 23:14 IST
All the arrested men have tested positive for alcohol and sent to jail (Representational)

Muzaffarpur: 

The son of a former Bihar Director General of Police has been arrested and sent to jail for getting drunk and indulging in unruly behaviour at a hotel, police said Friday.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police, Muzaffarpur, Harpreet Kaur, Saurabh Jha was arrested along with a few others on Thursday night following a complaint received by Bela outpost under Mithanpura police station area that they were creating a ruckus at a hotel.

This morning, after tests confirmed that they were high on alcohol, all the arrested were sent to jail, she said.

Jha's father, Shiv Chandra Jha, had retired from the post of the state police chief in 2008.

Sale and consumption of alcohol is completely banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government more than two years ago.

