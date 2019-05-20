UP Teen Arrested For Stealing Money From Temple To Buy Phone

The boy had stolen the money from the donation box at a Hanuman temple in Shamli district

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on Sunday in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district for allegedly stealing money from a temple's donation box to buy a phone.

The boy had stolen the money from the donation box at a Hanuman temple in Thanabhawan town in Shamli, the police said.

The boy told the police that he wanted to use the money to buy an Android phone, Station House Officer Sandeep Balyan said.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.