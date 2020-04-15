UP Ration Dealer Rapes Woman While Home Delivering Order: Cops

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (Representational)

A ration dealer in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district was arrested for allegedly raping a 30-year-old married woman at her home on Wednesday, police said.

The woman had requested the accused to deliver the rations to her house amid the nationwide lockdown, they said.

Shamli Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal told reporters that a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code against the accused who has been arrested.

According to the complaint lodged by the woman, she had gone to the fair-price shop where the accused promised her to deliver the items to her home. Once he reached her home with the rations, the man found her alone and raped her.

The woman's husband is stranded in Punjab, where he works, since the nationwide lockdown began on March 25.