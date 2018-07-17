UP Man Killed Allegedly By Brothers After Fight Over Daughter's Marriage

UP man was shot dead by his two younger brothers following an altercation. (Representational)

A 55-year-old man was shot dead by his two younger brothers, following an altercation over the "love marriage" of his daughter, at Sallah Khedi village under the Titawi police station in the district, police said today.

Manoj Kumar, 55, was shot dead by his younger brothers -- Bablu Kumar and Subhash -- last night, Circle Officer Kalu Singh told PTI.

One of the accused, Bablu Kumar, was also injured in the incident and admitted to a hospital in a serious condition, he said, adding that a case was lodged against the two brothers.

According to the police complaint, Bablu Kumar and Subhash opened fire at the deceased, killing him on the spot, following an altercation over the "love marriage" of the latter's daughter.

The daughter of the deceased had recently married a man of her choice, against the wishes of her family.