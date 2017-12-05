Sisters-In-Law Kill Stabs Man To Death In UP

The man intervened to save his mother when the two women allegedly attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon.

Muzaffarnagar | | Updated: December 05, 2017 00:08 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sisters-In-Law Kill Stabs Man To Death In UP

The two women are now absconding (Representational)

Muzaffarnagar:  A 35-year-old man was allegedly killed by his two sisters-in-law when he intervened to save his mother during a confrontation at Kakda village in the district, police said.

The incident occured when the two sisters-in-law were confronted by the man's mother for not allowing her daughter-in-law to go to her parents' house, they said.

The man intervened to save his mother when the two women allegedly attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon, the police said.

A case of murder has been registered against the two women, who are absconding, they said.

Trending

UP NewsUP Crime

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................