Sisters-In-Law Kill Stabs Man To Death In UP

A 35-year-old man was allegedly killed by his two sisters-in-law when he intervened to save his mother during a confrontation at Kakda village in the district, police said.The incident occured when the two sisters-in-law were confronted by the man's mother for not allowing her daughter-in-law to go to her parents' house, they said.The man intervened to save his mother when the two women allegedly attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon, the police said.A case of murder has been registered against the two women, who are absconding, they said.