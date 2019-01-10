UP Woman Killed By Daughter And Her Lover For Opposing Relationship: Cops

Ishavati was allegedly strangled to death after being given an intoxicant (Representational)

A woman and her lover were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing her 40-year-old mother here, police said.

Ishavati was found dead at her house and her daughter Nilam in an unconscious state on Saturday, senior police officer Sudhir Kumar said.

During investigation, it was found that Nilam and her lover Manu were involved in the killing, he said.

It is suspected that the duo killed the woman as she had opposed their relationship, Mr Kumar said.

Ishavati, wife of lawyer Sunderpal, was strangled to death after being given an intoxicant, he said.

The woman was killed when her husband had gone out of the house, the SSP said.

Police had earlier registered a case against unidentified persons.

