Newborn Found Abandoned In Forest In Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

The baby was found by some villagers and admitted to a hospital by a police team on Sunday, Station House Officer, Babri, Nemchand, said.

Muzaffarnagar | | Updated: July 08, 2019 13:52 IST
Police are trying to trace the family of the baby, an official said (Representational)


Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh: 

A newborn boy was found abandoned at a forested area in Muzaffarnagar's Kaidi village, police said Monday.

Police are trying to trace the family of the baby, the officer said.



