Newborn Found Abandoned In Forest In Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

Police are trying to trace the family of the baby, an official said (Representational)

A newborn boy was found abandoned at a forested area in Muzaffarnagar's Kaidi village, police said Monday.

The baby was found by some villagers and admitted to a hospital by a police team on Sunday, Station House Officer, Babri, Nemchand, said.

Police are trying to trace the family of the baby, the officer said.

