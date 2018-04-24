Muzaffarnagar Boy, 12, Says Was Beaten Up For Resisting Sexual Assault Police said the boy managed to reach home and inform his parents about the incident.

A 12-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted and beaten up at a village in Muzaffarnagar by two youths, who have been arrested, police said today.



The incident took place yesterday.



The accused were arrested after a case was registered at the New Mandi police station based on a complaint by his parents, police said.



The boy was beaten up after he tried to stop them from sexually assaulting him, police said.



Police said the boy managed to reach home and inform his parents about the incident. He is receiving treatment at a local hospital, they said.



The country has witnessed an outcry in the past few weeks over a spate in sexual crimes against minors. The rape and murder of an eight-year-old in



