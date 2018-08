The body has been sent for postmortem. (Representational)

A 45-year-old woman, who had gone missing the day before, was found dead in a jungle at Kutubpur village in Muzaffarnagar, police said today.

The woman's parents have named three people, including her brother-in-law, in the police complaint they filed, they said.

The body has been sent for postmortem.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway, Circle officer S K S Partap said.