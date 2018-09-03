Main Accused In Killing Of Scheduled Caste Woman In UP Arrested: Police

The main accused has been arrested and a pistol, suspected to have been used in the crime, recovered, police said.

Muzaffarnagar | | Updated: September 03, 2018 06:31 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Main Accused In Killing Of Scheduled Caste Woman In UP Arrested: Police

Police arrested the main suspect and are looking for two other accused in the case (Representational)

Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh: 

The prime accused in a case related to the killing of a 22-year-old woman belonging to a scheduled caste has been arrested, Muzaffarnagar police said on Sunday.

The main accused Shahnawaz alias Sona was arrested in connection with the case registered at Budina Khurd under Charthawal police station, SSP Sudhir Kumar told PTI here.

The main accused has been arrested and a pistol, suspected to have been used in the crime, recovered, he said.

Police are searching for the remaining two accused - Sobhan and Naseem - who are absconding, the officer said.

A 22-year-old Dalit woman was gunned down when she was working in the fields at Budina Khurd village in the district on August 30.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

dalit woman killedman killed dalit woman

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tamil NewsNews in BanglaLive TVCricket ScheduleTrain StatusPNR StatusJio Phone 2Mi MobilesPrice ComparisonDominos OffersFlipkart offersZomato OffersMi New PhonesBezel Less Phones

................................ Advertisement ................................