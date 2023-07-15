Rajasthan Woman Kidnapped From House, Body Found With Bullet Marks

The 19-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped by four people from her house on July 12.

The kidnapping of a scheduled caste woman and recovery of her body with bullet injury days later has led to political tension in election-bound Rajasthan' Karauli, with both the Bharatiya Janata Party and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party accusing the Ashok Gehlot government of deteriorating law and order in the state.

The BJP is holding a dharna outside the hospital where the body has been kept. The matter was even raised in the Rajasthan Assembly on Friday by the Opposition legislators who demanded a response from the government on the incident.

The 19-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped by four people from her house on July 12. Her body was recovered from a well yesterday.

The victim's mother has accused the police of negligence in the matter "We were asleep when three to four people came around 3 AM. They put rags on her mouth and took her away. I, of course, screamed and cried, but they had already taken her by then. We went to the police station but they refused to register a case. They said nothing will come of me filing a case, and instead told me to leave," said the victim's mother.

The police have detained a person so far while search teams are looking for the others accused in the case. "We have got leads in the case. We talked to the mother of the victim and asked if she suspects anyone. She has not given any names yet. There's been an FIR filed," said a senior police officer.

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena, who is leading the dharna, along with the victim's family members, has demanded strict action against the culprits and compensation for the victim's family.

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje tweeted, "The case of a college-going dalit girl body burnt with acid found in a water well is heart wrenching. This matter seems suspicious. Administration should investigate the matter from every angle and strict action should be taken against the culprits."

Congress leader Sachin Pilot has also demanded the administration should investigate "this very sensitive matter in depth and take the harshest action against the culprits and bring them to justice".

The police have not confirmed whether the girl was raped. "The post-mortem of the victim girl has been conducted. The cause of death seems to be a gunshot," Karauli SP Mamta Gupta said. She said the forensic experts will provide confirmation on rape after examination.

The police official added that officials are in talks with the family members for compensation and other demands.