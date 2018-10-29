Delhi Imam Sends Divorce Notice To Wife Raped Allegedly By His Brother

The victim's husband was not present at the time of the incident (File)

The wife of an Imam of a Delhi-based mosque was allegedly raped by her brother-in-law at an Uttar Pradesh village, the police said on Monday, adding the woman later got a divorce notice from her husband.

The woman was beaten up at her house on Sunday when she tried to oppose the accused, Mainuddin, a police officer said.

The victim's husband was not present at the time of the incident, he said, adding the woman has been sent for medical examination.

A first information report has been registered against the accused following a complaint by the victim's brother, the officer added.

The survivor got divorce notice from the Imam after the incident.

The couple had married last year.