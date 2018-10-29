Delhi Imam Sends Divorce Notice To Wife Raped Allegedly By His Brother

The woman was beaten up at her house on Sunday when she tried to oppose the accused.

Muzaffarnagar | | Updated: October 29, 2018 13:26 IST
The victim's husband was not present at the time of the incident (File)

Muzaffarnagar: 

The wife of an Imam of a Delhi-based mosque was allegedly raped by her brother-in-law at an Uttar Pradesh village, the police said on Monday, adding the woman later got a divorce notice from her husband.

The woman was beaten up at her house on Sunday when she tried to oppose the accused, Mainuddin, a police officer said.

The victim's husband was not present at the time of the incident, he said, adding the woman has been sent for medical examination.

A first information report has been registered against the accused following a complaint by the victim's brother, the officer added.

The survivor got divorce notice from the Imam after the incident.

The couple had married last year.

