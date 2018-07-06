Case Registered Against Cop For Posting Objectionable Message On WhatsApp

A case was registered against police inspector Narendra Kumar, posted in Saharanpur district and Arshad Rana, admin of the WhatsApp group.

Muzaffarnagar | | Updated: July 06, 2018 16:58 IST
The complaint alleged religious sentiments were hurt by objectionable WhatsApp message.(Representational)

Muzaffarnagar: 

Two people, including a cop, have been booked for allegedly posting an objectionable message on a social networking platform in Muzaffarnagar.

A case was registered against police inspector Narendra Kumar, posted in Saharanpur district and Arshad Rana, admin of the WhatsApp group,  Superintendent of Police (City) Ombir Singh said.

The case was registered on a complaint lodged by a city resident Israr Ali, alleging that religious sentiments of a particular community were hurt by their objectionable message.

More details are awaited.

For more Muzaffarnagar news, click here.

MuzaffarnagarWhatsAppWhatsApp Post

