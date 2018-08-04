Bull Damages Crop In A Field In UP Leading To Clashes, 8 Injured

Two groups used sharp weapons against each other. (Representational)

At least eight people were injured in clashes between two groups near Muzaffarnagar over a bull entering into a field. The bull damaged the standing crops in the field, police said today.

The incident happened on Friday at Umerpur village under Thana Bhawan police station in Shamli district.

SHO Krishan Kumar said the two groups used lathis and other sharp weapons against each other.

He said the police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. The inured have been shifted to hospital.