Abhishek Sharma's body was recovered by divers from Ganga Canal In Muzaffarnagar (Representational)

The body of a national-level boxer who had drowned in the Ganga canal in Muzaffarnagar district on Sunday has been recovered, police said today.



Abhishek Sharma, 21, had come to Khatoli town from Muzaffarnagar to bath but drowned in the canal. His body was recovered last evening after a search by divers, police said.



Mr Sharma's family said he was a national-level boxer and would have participated in a tournament in Allahabad on July 20.