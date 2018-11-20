7 Sentenced To Death For Killing One Nine Years Ago In Uttar Pradesh

According to the prosecution, in the fight that took place between two groups, one Naseem was killed and several others were injured in February 2010.

Muzaffarnagar | | Updated: November 20, 2018 17:46 IST
14 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
7 Sentenced To Death For Killing One Nine Years Ago In Uttar Pradesh

A death sentence given by a trial court has to be confirmed by the high court of the state.

Muzaffarnagar: 

A sessions court in Muzaffarnagar today sentenced seven persons to death for killing a man nearly nine years ago at Harsoli in the district after a clash between two groups of people over an old dispute.

District and Sessions Judge Rajesh Bhardwaj sentenced the seven after convicting them on charges of murder, attempt to murder and rioting, armed with deadly weapons.

According to the prosecution, in the fight that took place between two groups of people of the same community, one Naseem was killed and several others were injured in February 2010 after which the police had registered a case under various penal offences.

The seven accused, who were given death sentence, are Sadiq, Shahid, Arshad, Rashid, Sarfaraz, Farukh and Mumtaz. They all have been in jail since their arrests soon after the clash.

A death sentence given by a trial court has to be confirmed by the high court of the state.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Muzaffarnagar newsdeath sentenceHarsoli

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Chhattisgarh ElectionsAlok VermaSushma SwarajGalaxy A9Assembly ElectionsLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusRedmi Note 6 ProWardhaDiabetesYogaMaruti ErtigaAir PurfiersPollution Mask

................................ Advertisement ................................