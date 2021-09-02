5-Year-Old Stoned To Death By Uncle In UP's Muzaffarnagar, Say Cops: Report

A 5-year-old boy was allegedly stoned to death by his uncle in UP's Muzaffarnagar (Representational)

A 5-year-old boy was allegedly stoned to death by his uncle after the boy caught him stealing money in Bhora Kalan village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, police said on Thursday.

A case was registered in this regard following a complaint by the boy's father, they told news agency Press Trust of India.

"The accused, Anuj Kumar, has been arrested," Circle Officer Sharad Chand Sharma told Press Trust of India.

According to police, the boy, Sandesh, saw his uncle stealing the money belonging to his father. Anuj Kumar later took away the boy and allegedly stoned him to death.

His body was recovered from a nearby forest on Wednesday, they told PTI.



