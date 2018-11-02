24,000 Litres Of Smuggled Liquor Seized In Uttar Pradesh, One Arrested

The truck carrying smuggled liquor was seized in Shamli district by Uttar Pradesh police. (File)

A man has been arrested after 24,000 litres of smuggled liquor was seized in Shamli district, the police said today.

The liquor was being smuggled from Punjab to Uttar Pradesh which was seized on Thursday, police official Rajesh Kumar Tiwari said.

Balbir Singh was arrested in this connection while another accused is on the run, Mr Tiwari added.

The truck carrying the smuggled liquor was also seized, he said.