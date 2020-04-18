22-Year-Old Rapes Teen In Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar: Police

Police have registered a case on Friday against the accused and two of his associates under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The girl was taken to a sugarcane field and raped (Representational)

Muzaffarnagar:

A 15-year-old girl was raped by a 22-year-old man in a sugarcane field in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, police said.

According to the Station House Officer (SHO) Manoj Chahal, police registered a case on Friday against the accused and two of his associates, who are all missing, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for rape and criminal conspiracy.

In the complaint lodged by the girl's father, it is alleged that his daughter had gone to the fields with her 10-year-old sister. The three accused came and one of them forcefully took her to a nearby sugarcane field and raped her. The younger sister raised an alarm after which three fled.

Police are on the lookout for them, the SHO said.

