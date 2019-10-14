14-Year-Old Girl Killed For Resisting Rape In UP, Accused Arrested

The accused was identified as Anuj (Representational)

A man was arrested for allegedly strangling a 14-year-old girl to death after she resisted his rape attempt in a village of neighbouring Shamli district, the police said today.

The accused was identified as Anuj (26), they said.

Senior police official Rajesh Shrivastava told newsmen that during interrogation, Anuj confessed to the killing.

The body of the girl was found in a sugarcane field in the village on October 7. The incident took place when she had gone to give lunch to her father, who was working in the fields, the police said.

