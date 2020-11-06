Woman Throws Chili Powder At Cops In Mumbai To Help Son Escape, Arrested

A police team spotted Deepak Chavhan, an accused in an attempt to murder case who has been externed from the city, at his house in Ambujwadi area of suburban Malwani on Thursday night, the police official said.

A woman was arrested in Mumbai on Friday for throwing chili powder at police to help her son flee, an official said on Friday.

As they tried to question him for illegal entry in the city, his mother Meera Chavan threw chili powder at the police.

Taking advantage of the situation, Deepak escaped, but he was arrested later during the night, the official said.

His mother was arrested on Friday morning as a woman can not be arrested between 6 pm and 6 am, the official added.

She was charged under relevant section of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

