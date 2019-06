Police have filed a case of kidnapping against the woman.

An unidentified woman took away a five-day-old baby boy a hospital in Central Mumbai on Thursday, the police said.

The incident took place at Mumbai's Nair hospital on Thursday evening. The baby's mother was sleeping when the woman took him away. The mother raised an alarm on waking up.

The hospital staff checked the video footage of CCTVs and spotted a woman hurrying out with a baby in her bag, he said.

Police have filed a case of kidnapping against the woman.