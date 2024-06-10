One-Day Baby Stolen From Odisha Hospital, Rescued Within 12 Hours: Cops

Based on the complaint, police launched a search and traced the boy (Representational)

A one-day baby boy was allegedly stolen from a government hospital in Odisha's Balasore district following which he was rescued within 12 hours and two women, including an ASHA worker, were detained, police said on Monday.

The boy went missing from the Balasore district headquarters hospital on June 9, following which a police complaint was lodged by his family, an officer said.

According to the police complaint lodged by 60-year-old Minati Dandpat, her daughter-in-law Anita Dandpat (25) gave birth to a baby boy on June 8 night but he was stolen by unknown people and she doubted the involvement of ASHA worker Sandhyarani Patra.

Based on the complaint, police launched a search and traced the boy in Baliapal area in the district within 12 hours and detained two women, including the ASHA worker, Superintendent of Police Sagarika Nath said.

On April 4, another newborn baby boy was stolen from the district headquarters hospital and later traced by the police in Durgadevi village in Remuna area.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)