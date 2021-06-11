Woman Falls Off Auto, Dies Trying To Get Phone Back From Snatchers Near Mumbai

The doctors declared her dead on arrival, the police said (Representational)

A 27-year-old woman travelling in an autorickshaw died when she fell off the vehicle while trying to retrieve her mobile phone which was snatched by two bike-borne men in Thane, near Mumbai, the police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night and the two accused were arrested Thursday, they said.

The police, in an official release, said the woman, who worked at a spa in a mall, was returning home along with her friend in an autorickshaw around 8:00 pm.

When the autorickshaw was on the highway, two men on a motorbike came near the vehicle and snatched her phone away, the police said.

The woman made an attempt to get back the mobile by leaning out of the vehicle, but lost balance and fell on the road and sustained severe head injuries, they said.

She was rushed to a civic hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival, the release said.

Based on a complaint by the victim's co-traveller, the police registered an complaint and tracked the two down and arrested them, the release said.

One of the accused was identified as Alkesh Parvez Momin Ansari (20), while the other one is 18 years old.