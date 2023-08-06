Woman Arrested For Allegedly Murdering Drunk Husband Near Mumbai

The victim was found dead in his house, the police said (Representational)

A 38-year-old woman has been arrested near Mumbai for allegedly beating and strangling her drunk husband, the police said.

The police arrested the accused, identified as Pranita Pravin More, on Saturday for allegedly murdering her husband on August 3 in Titwala near Mumbai, an official said.

The victim, Pravin More (49), was found dead in his house on August 3 and his body was sent for an autopsy, senior inspector Jitendra Thakur said.

While a case of accidental death was registered, investigations revealed that the man did not die a natural death, but was strangled, he said.

Based on a complaint by the victim's son, a case of murder was registered under the Indian Penal Code against the victim's wife and she was arrested, Mr Thakur said.

According to the police, the victim was an alcoholic and often fought with the accused, his second wife.

On the day of the incident, the man was drunk when the accused punched him and attacked him with a hard object before strangling him, the official said.