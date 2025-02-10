Viral: Karaoke In Mumbai Auto, Video Shows Driver Singing Bollywood Songs

An auto-rickshaw driver in Mumbai has turned his vehicle into a moving karaoke stage. In a video shared on Instagram, the driver is seen belting out Bollywood classics while cruising through the city. The vehicle also features signage: "Karaoke Autorickshaw,", "Please like, comment, and share," and "Google Search" on its roof.

In the viral clip, the driver is seen singing the song "Phir Wahi Raat Hai" from the 1979 movie Ghar, bringing joy to many. As per the caption, the video was captured on Saturday at around 11 pm in Mumbai's Juhu area.

The driver's creativity and love for music made him an instant hit among people on social media.

"Living his passion and driving a rickshaw because passion doesn't pay bills, more power to him," a user commented. Another said, "Even if you have a Ferrari, you can't get this level of happiness." "At least he is not giving excuses of not having time," read another comment.

"This is proof that happiness is a state of mind and not about possessing materialistic things," remarked a user.

Last week, a Pune auto rickshaw, equipped with booming speakers, colourful LED lights, and an aquarium, made waves on social media. A short clip of the vehicle shared on Instagram showed the cabin of the auto lit in fairy lights, with an aquarium filled with fish placed just behind the driver's seat. The speakers were installed atop the aquarium.

Before that, a Bengaluru auto driver garnered praise for transforming his vehicle into a mini library. The auto-rickshaw featured a small collection of books bearing thought-provoking titles such as "Why Divorce?" and "God Loves You."

Passengers were invited to peruse the philosophical and spiritual offerings, with a note that read, "Free for all, take if you wish." A photo of this one-of-a-kind "mini-library on wheels" was shared on LinkedIn.