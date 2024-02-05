Strong, Foul Smell From Locked House Near Mumbai Leads To 3 Decomposed Bodies

The bodies have been identified as fruit sellers from Anand Nagar in Vasai.

A foul smell from a locked house near Mumbai has led to the discovery of three decomposed bodies, the police said today. The bodies found in Vasai had no injury marks, and there was a strong smell of gas in the house, they added.

The bodies have been identified by their nicknames - Mo Ajam, Raju and Chhotku - as fruit sellers from Anand Nagar in Vasai.

The residents had informed the cops on Sunday afternoon on noticing the stench coming from the second floor of the building.

The cops broke in to find the three dead bodies and a strong smell of gas in the house.

Initial probe suggests someone would have left the gas on and a lack of oxygen led to their death. However, the exact reason will be known only after post-mortem.