UP Tourism Department Official Jumps From Mumbai Building; Dies

The official jumped from his building's second floor at around 8 am, police said. (representational)

A top official in Uttar Pradesh's tourism department allegedly died by suicide by jumping off a building in Mumbai this morning, the police said.

Vimlesh Kumar was posted as a Deputy Director in the tourist department and was transferred from Lucknow to Mumbai recently.

The official jumped from his building's second floor at around 8 am in Mumbai's Tilak Nagar, the police said.

He was taken to a hospital but was declared dead by the doctors.

He had resigned two months ago but was told to work till the end of March by the department's Lucknow office, the man jumped from the building due to work pressure, Press Trust of India reported quoting the police.

The police said the man's wife has ruled out any suspicion behind his death.

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)