Ukrainian Woman Falls To Death From 12th Floor Mumbai Flat

A 28-year-old Ukrainian national fell to her death from the 12th floor of a building in suburban Andheri on Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident took place at SV Millionaire Heritage building, said an official.

The Ukrainian woman, Ahnesha Dubyna, had landed in Mumbai only the day before, and was sharing a flat with three other foreign nationals.

She allegedly fell as she was sitting by the kitchen window and drinking wine. Other occupants of the rented flat were asleep at the time of the incident, as per the probe.

She was rushed to the civic-run Cooper Hospital where she was declared dead before arrival. Police do not suspect any crime angle in the incident, the official said.