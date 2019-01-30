After Food Delivery, Uber To Provide Speed Boat Services In Mumbai

The UberBOAT service will be available to Uber customers from February 1.

After entering into the food delivery business through Uber Eats, the global taxi aggregator has announced that it will also provide boat services around Mumbai, in partnership with the Maharashtra Maritime Board.

The newly launched service, UberBOAT will cover the already existing ferry routes around the seas of Mumbai. Uber will deploy speedboats to connect Gateway of India to Elephanta Islands and Mandwa Jetty that connects Alibaug to Mumbai.

The rides are available at INR 5,700/- for UberBOAT (6-8 seater speed boat) and INR 9,500/- for BOAT XL (10+ seater speed boat) for all these routes. The service will be available to Uber customers from February 1.

Speaking to NDTV, Chairman of the Bombay Port Trust, Sanjay Bhatia said, "Our vision is to make Mumbai as the sea transport and tourism hub of the country in collaboration with Maharashtra Maritime Board. It is a pleasure to launch UberBOAT in Mumbai, a step to make the waterway commute more efficient and convenient. As we continue to reimagine the waterways of Mumbai through a host of ambitious projects and partnerships, we believe UberBOAT will play a pivotal role in improving connectivity and will work closely with Uber to make this pilot a success".

"We aim to provide efficient and easily accessible services to riders who are looking at navigating through these specific routes. With this service, boat operators will be able to gain access to Uber's highly engaged rider base and enhance their earning opportunity," Prabhjeet Singh, Head of Cities, Uber India and South Asia told reporters.