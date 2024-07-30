Two Arrested For Killing 26-Year-Old In Mumbai: Cops

The Dharavi police said that two people have been arrested in the case. (Representational)

A 26-year-old man was murdered with a sharp weapon in the Dharavi area of Mumbai in the late hours of Monday.

According to the police, the victim has been identified as Arvind Vaishya.

The Dharavi police said that two people have been arrested in the case.

"Arvind was attacked by the accused when he went to stop a fight," the police said.

More details are awaited.

