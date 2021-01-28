Two Arrested For Allegedly Robbing Woman Of Rs 71 Lakh In Mumbai: Police

The police subsequently arrested the man from Dharavi (Representational)

A man and a woman have been arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 71 lakh cash from a house in Nagapada area of south Mumbai, police said on Thursday.

Based on a complaint lodged by Mumtaz Shaikh on January 3, the police have arrested a man from Dharavi and a woman from Mumbra in neighbouring Thane city for allegedly stealing the money.

According to the police, the accused man had gotten information about the cash kept in the complainant's home in Dimtimkar Road and had offered the woman Rs 10,000 to steal it.

On analysing the CCTV footage from the area, the police spotted the suspect, who was carrying the cash bag, and arrested her from Mumbra on January 17, he said.

During interrogation, the woman informed the police that the accused had asked her to steal the bag containing cash and had given her Rs 10,000 for the theft, the official said.

The police subsequently arrested the man, who is the main accused in the case, from Dharavi, he added.

The man informed that he had kept the stolen cash in his hometown, from where the police have recovered Rs 56.82 lakh and a mobile phone worth Rs 30,000, the official said.

After leaving Mumbai with the stolen cash, the accused went to Uttar Pradesh, where he stayed in a posh hotel and spent at least Rs 14 lakh on cocaine and women, he said.