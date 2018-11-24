Trader In Mumbai Allegedly Shoots Himself Inside Car

An accidental death report has been registered at Kalachowkie Police Station. (Representational)

A 39-year-old bullion trader allegedly committed suicide on Friday by shooting himself inside a car at Lalbaug in central Mumbai, police said.

The incident took place around 1 pm on Saibaba Road.

Ashwin Lalit Kumar Jain, the man who allegedly killed himself, was apparently under stress for the last two days as he had purchased gold from another trader but was unable to make a payment, a police official said.

Sitting inside his car parked near Kalpataru Habitat building, he allegedly shot himself in the head using his father's licenced revolver.

Hearing the loud sound, some passers-by rushed to the spot and found Jain lying in a pool of blood.

He was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead in the evening.

An accidental death report has been registered at Kalachowkie Police Station and probe is underway, the police official said.