3 Sanitation Workers Die Of Suffocation In Mumbai Septic Tank: Police

The trio got trapped inside the septic tank and were declared dead on arrival after they were brought out and taken to a hospital, police said.

Police said they will register three separate accidental death reports (Representational)

Three sanitation workers died due to suffocation after getting trapped in a septic tank they were cleaning in Mumbai's suburban Govandi today.

The incident took place around 1 pm when the workers, hired privately, went inside a septic tank to clean it. Suffocated, they fell unconscious and were rushed to the hospital. They were declared dead on arrival.

The victims have been identified as Vishwajit Khagendra Devnath, 32, Govind Sangram Choritia, 34 and 45-year-old Santosh Prabhakar Karsekar.

"The victims were brought out from the tank with the help of fire brigade and rushed to the hospital where they were declared dead on arrival," Senior Inspector Balasaheb Kedare told news agency PTI.

Police said they will register three separate accidental death reports.

Further investigation is underway, police added.

(With inputs from PTI)

