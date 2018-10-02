Three Drown After Falling Into A Well While Performing Puja In Mumbai

Some women were performing a puja sitting on the iron grill on the mouth of a 30-feet deep well when it gave in and they fell, say cops.

Mumbai | | Updated: October 02, 2018 23:46 IST
Two women and a three-year-old child died after falling in a well in Mumbai.

Mumbai: 

Two women and a three-year-old child died as they fell into a well while performing a puja in suburban Vile Parle in Mumbai today.

A fire brigade official said the incident took place near Dixit Road in Vile Parle (East) around 6.30 PM. Some women were performing a puja sitting on the iron grill on the mouth of a 30-feet deep well, he said.

The grill suddenly gave in and the women fell into the well.

While two women were rescued by locals, fire brigade officials rescued a five-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl.

Two women -- Madhvi Pandey (49), Renu Yadav (20) -- and a girl named Divya (3) drowned, the official said.

