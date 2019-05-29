Three Arrested For Demanding Ransom From Mumbai-Based TV Producer

An unidentified person called the producer and demanded Rs 25 lakh, police said.

Three people were arrested by the crime branch on Tuesday for allegedly seeking ransom from a television producer in Mumbai.



The police produced the accused in court, and they were sent on remand.

The three accused, who are residents of Malad area, have been identified as Rohan Redkar (27), Shashank Verma (33) and Bhupesh Kumar Prasad (36).

According to the police, an unidentified person called the producer and demanded Rs 25 lakh, which the latter declined. The caller gave the producer two-days time to hand over the required amount. When the producer continued to receive threat calls, he approached the Bangur Nahar police station.

The police have registered a case under sections 385 (putting a person in fear in order to commit extortion), 387 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt) and 506 (2) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police produced the accused in court on Tuesday and then they were sent on remand. Investigation in the case is still underway.



