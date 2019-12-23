Teen Attacked With Acid Allegedly By Principal Of Alma Mater In Mumbai

The police have filed a case but no arrest has been made so far. (Representational)

A 16-year-old girl was injured in an acid attack by the principal of her alma mater in Mumbai, the police said.

The incident took place in Mumbai's Kanjurmarin on Sunday, they added.

An FIR was registered against the principal, a teacher and two staffers of the school, a police officer said. The police have filed a case but no arrest has been made so far.

The alleged incident happened on Sunday morning when the girl was taking a morning walk, a police officer said quoting the complaint filed by the girl's father.

According to the girl's father, the principal threw acid on her chest and one of the legs while three others held her. He said he rushed to the spot after his daughter narrated the incident over phone.

The girl's father said that the principal and others attacked his daughter as they bore grudge against her for filing a complaint against a school teacher who had punished her in the past.