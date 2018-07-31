Systems Failure At Mumbai Airport, Check-Ins Being Handled Manually

Report says the issue is being resolved and operations are expected to resume in a short while

A computer systems failure has been reported at the Mumbai International Airport and check-ins are being handled manually, news agency ANI has reported.

ANI says the issue is being resolved and the operations are expected to resume in a short while.

Jet Airways says it is a LAN network failure and departure delays of upto one hour are expected for all airlines.

#9Wupdate: Due to a LAN Network failure at #Mumbai International airport, check-in systems are impacted for all airlines and departure delays up to 1 hour are expected at Mumbai airport. — Jet Airways (@jetairways) July 31, 2018

The Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport is the second busiest in the country after Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. The Mumbai airport also happens to be the busiest single runway airport in the world.

Last month, the Mumbai airport was ranked fifth least punctual airport in the world, according to a study conducted by OAG, a global leader in providing flight information.

The passenger capacity at the Mumbai airport is expected to reach saturation point this year. A second airport to serve the city is being constructed in Navi Mumbai. The first flight from the Navi Mumbai is expected to take off next year.

(With inputs from agencies)

