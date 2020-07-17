Sushant Rajput Death: 'No Need For CBI Probe,' Says Maharashtra Minister

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14

The Mumbai police is capable of handling the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, said Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, ruling out requests for a CBI probe in the case. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai last month. The 34-year-old actor died by suicide, police say.

"There was no need to give the case to the CBI. Our police officials are capable and doing the inquiry in right way. We are also examining the angle of business rivalry," Mr Deshmukh was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty -- a close friend of Sushant Singh Rajput -- had on Thursday requested Home Minister Amit Shah to order the CBI to investigate the case.

Tagging Mr Shah in a post on Instagram, Rhea Chakraborty said that she "only wanted to understand what prompted him to take the step".

"Respected @amitshahofficial sir, I'm Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government , however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter . I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step," Rhea Chakraborty wrote on Instagram.

Mr Deshmukh said the Mumbai police were conducting a detailed inquiry into the actor's death and also recording statements of people concerned.

Statements of 34 people, including family, friends, co-stars and close aides have been taken in the investigations ordered by the Maharashtra government into the actor's shock death at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. The police are investigating allegations that professional rivalry, apart from clinical depression, drove him to suicide.

Today, the Mumbai Police recorded statement of the actor's psychiatrist, Dr Kersi Chavda, to know about the actor's medical history, his recent mental state before his death and about the changed dosages of medicines. Apart from Dr Chavda, statements of three other doctors have also been recorded by the Bandra police.

Sushant Singh Rajput debuted in the 2013 film "Kai Po Che" and went on to do several films, including "PK", "Kedarnath", "Sonchiriya" and "Chhichhore" - one of his last films that was widely appreciated.

His death led to a deluge of tribute and recriminations on social media involving the Hindi film industry, which has been battling allegations of nepotism and cliques.