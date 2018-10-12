State Bank Of Mauritius' Mumbai Branch Hacked, Rs 147 Crore Transferred

Hackers broke into the bank's systems, transferred Rs 147 crore to 4 bank accounts (Representational)

Unidentified hackers transferred Rs 147 crore from State Bank of Mauritius to accounts in other commercial banks in London, Paris and New York earlier this month, Mumbai police said Friday.

Officials of the Nariman Point branch of the bank in south Mumbai had filed a complaint in this regard with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police on October 5.

The hackers broke into the bank's systems and transferred Rs 147 crore to four bank accounts, one each in London and Paris and two in New York, a senior EOW official told PTI on Friday.

As the banks where the money was being transferred found the transactions suspicious, they alerted State Bank of Mauritius and the fraud came to light, he said.

Before the transfers could be stopped, Rs 29 crore had been withdrawn, but the remaining amount was recovered by the bank, the official said.

The EOW was conducting further probe with the help of the Cyber Cell of police, he added.

The bank had issued a statement after the cyber fraud came to light, saying that it had not caused any loss to its customers.