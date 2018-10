The incident occurred at the SBM's Nariman Point Branch. (Representational image)

The State Bank of Mauritius' (SBM) Mumbai branch has been gypped of nearly Rs 143 crore after unknown fraudsters hacked into its accounts here, an official said on Friday.

The incident occurred at the SBM's Nariman Point Branch according to the bank's complaint lodged with the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) last week.