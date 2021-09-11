Special Investigation Team To Probe Mumbai Rape, Murder: Police

The woman raped in the Sakinaka area of Mumbai died of her injuries on Saturday.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the case of rape and subsequent death of a woman in the Sakinaka area, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale on Saturday, adding that prima facie evidence revealed only one accused was involved in the crime.

Briefing media about the police action in the case, Mr Nagrale said the charge of the 'attempt to murder' against the accused has been converted to 'murder' after the death of the victim during the treatment.

"An SIT has been formed to probe the case. Chief Minister has ordered fast track trial in the case. Unfortunately, the victim died during treatment this morning and we have converted section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) to section 302 (murder). The probe revealed there's only one person involved in the execution of the crime," said Nagrale.

Asked about how the incident took place when patrolling is expected during festival season, the Commissioner said police could not be present at every crime location.

"Police reached the spot within 10 minutes. It can't be present at every crime location. They will reach only after getting the information. Police did their best," he stated.

The woman raped in the Sakinaka area of Mumbai died of her injuries on Saturday. The victim, who sustained serious injuries was undergoing treatment in Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ordered fast track trial in the matter and said, "The rape and subsequent death of a woman in the Sakinaka area is an act of disgrace to humanity and the perpetrator will be severely punished. In this regard, I have also spoken to the Home Minister of the state. The incident is reprehensible."

Meanwhile, earlier today, National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma has taken serious cognizance of the matter and said that a member will be sent to inquire if there is no development in the case.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis condemned Mumbai's Sakinaka rape case and demanded a special fast-track court for the case on Saturday.

